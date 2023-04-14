In a direct response to Rodney Swain's “Democracy is threatened-from the left” (Public Forum April 6), let’s be clear that on the fringes of both political sides there are unfortunates that we both wish would go away as they poison our respective messages. But they are just that, fringe, and they should be dealt with as such.

But, Rodney, what is not marginal is the murder of Heather Heyer in Charlottesville at the Unite the Right riots. What is not marginal is Jan. 6, 2021. What is not marginal is the documented attempt by a sitting president to change election results in Georgia. Not marginal are the countless instances of the previous president giving tacit approval for violent actions by his followers. Not marginal is the coarseness of present-day right-wing discourse liberally peppered with not-so-veiled threats of physical violence. Not marginal is the onslaught of gerrymandered state legislatures abolishing long-standing rights and women’s access to health care.

