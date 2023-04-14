...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North
Carolina...
Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County.
For the Tar River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps.
The next statement will be issued late tonight by 130 AM EDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Tar River At Greenville.
* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent
to the river can be expected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 13.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM EDT Friday was 13.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.4
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
14.6 feet on 03/15/1995.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Letter: Replace Trumpism, the true threat to democracy
In a direct response to Rodney Swain's “Democracy is threatened-from the left” (Public Forum April 6), let’s be clear that on the fringes of both political sides there are unfortunates that we both wish would go away as they poison our respective messages. But they are just that, fringe, and they should be dealt with as such.
But, Rodney, what is not marginal is the murder of Heather Heyer in Charlottesville at the Unite the Right riots. What is not marginal is Jan. 6, 2021. What is not marginal is the documented attempt by a sitting president to change election results in Georgia. Not marginal are the countless instances of the previous president giving tacit approval for violent actions by his followers. Not marginal is the coarseness of present-day right-wing discourse liberally peppered with not-so-veiled threats of physical violence. Not marginal is the onslaught of gerrymandered state legislatures abolishing long-standing rights and women’s access to health care.
Worry if you will about the occasional political over-reach by some colleagues. I won’t disagree with you. But you can’t call out “cancel culture” while you attack schools in a manufactured sense of outrage based on fears of non-existent CRT and woke boogie men.
This is the unvarnished truth: Political argument has always existed. It has ebbed and flowed in intensity through last 247 years. But the deterioration of reasonable discourse and commonly courteous behavior can be laid at the feet of one man: Donald J. Trump.
The true threat to democracy is now and has always been the idolatry of Trumpism.
Republicans, clean your house of that stench and return to loyal opposition politics that once led to compromise and a sense of common destiny.