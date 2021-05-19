What is wrong with the Republican Party? Why would they reject honesty, integrity, decency and democracy itself for the sake of retaining the voting block of a sociopathic, perverted past president? Their methods and intent are as overt and obvious as they were when imposed in the Jim Crow South (1870- 1965): retain power for the wealthy, white portion of the population by restricting the fundamental voting rights of the poor and minorities.
With this demographic and party affiliation change, Republicans can see the writing on the wall. Beyond the numbers themselves — 42 percent Republican versus 49 percent Democratic — Americans are beginning to see that Ronald Reagan was wrong when he declared “government is the problem.”
We’ve witnessed what happens when our institutions and agencies are privatized: there is no “trickle down.” The wealthy few and corporations prosper while the masses struggle and outcomes deteriorate. It’s easy for the wealthy Washington fat cats and their sycophants to play on the fears and prejudices of their constituents while feigning some sort of caring attitude and doing little legislatively to help the poor and middle class.
But despite the Republican efforts to repress education at all levels, Americans may be getting smarter and more insightful. We can thank the Trump administration for accelerating and magnifying the flaws of a self-righteous and self-serving form of government, over which he ruled. Now, in desperation, Republicans are trying to squelch the vote.
A majority of Americans like and need the programs and progress proposed by the Biden administration. Republicans know that the only way to obstruct this popular, progressive agenda is to interfere in any way possible in safe and fair elections, despite having no evidence of significant voter fraud anywhere in the country. Sadly, Trump owns the Republican Party and its him and his “big lie” or democracy.
Bill Redding
Greenville