We are a nation at war with itself.
But it’s nothing that wasn’t foretold. Christ did say, “Think ye that I came to bring peace? Nay, a sword (of division).” Maybe the division is between those who adhere to his teachings and those who ignore them.
For instance, what did he teach about taxes? (He said “pay them,” money is basically not real, store up your riches which are in heaven).
What did Christ teach about the death penalty? He stopped one in progress with the words “Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.”
You cannot credibly call yourself “pro-life” just because you want to force a woman to carry to term the two-celled zygote in her womb but then support the death penalty, which sometimes kills innocent people, as has been proven over and over.
What did Christ teach about “the wall” to keep Mexicans out? Do you think Christ in heaven recognizes world borders on Earth? He is the one who said, “I was a stranger, and you welcomed me.”
I am talking about the party that has long since co-opted Christ and his followers, trying to hide in plain sight while brazenly betraying everything Christ tried to teach. Their leader is the antithesis of Christ, what with golden idols unto himself, bragging how rich he is, ignoring “woe be unto the rich,” and let’s not forget he betrays our Constitution every bit as much.
That whole party is based on hypocrisy and lies. Smaller government, except for Homeland Security, a Space Force and bloated military, etc. Get government out of our lives, unless you carry a two-celled zygote. And deficits are bad, unless they are in charge.
Maybe it’s pure and simple greed, and the lure of lower taxes overrides all else.
Robert Tyson
Winterville
Mandates pointless
Here is the question: Do masks and vaccines work to protect people?
If the answer is yes, then mandates are useless and stupid, since people are already protected by their masks and vaccinations.
If no, then mandates are useless and stupid, since masks and vaccines don’t even work.
Either way, mandates are useless and stupid. So which is it?
Guy Miller
Greenville