Our forefathers were believers in Jesus Christ and crossed the ocean to America to flee persecution and to worship our God freely. These brave men and women made a covenant with God to produce a righteous nation according to the Holy Scriptures.
God has blessed America greatly because of their commitment, but for us to continue to be the greatest nation on Earth we are going to have to fight to keep it. “When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn.” (Proverbs 29:2)
The question you may ask is how do the righteous get into authority? Simple: we as Christians must get off the couch and vote! Right now, America and the world are experiencing the greatest spiritual battle on Earth since Christ was crucified and rose to life again. In the November election, there is a clear choice as to which party to vote for.
The Democrats have become the party that separates its platform from God. They want chaos in your streets, they want high taxes, they do not want a border wall, they want men in the women’s bathroom, they want to murder babies even up to the time it has been born.
The other choice — forget about personalities — the Republican platform stands for freedom and justice. By voting Republican I am voting for the right to praise my God, for the Second Amendment, for capitalism and the American Dream, for the police, for law and order, for the military, and the veterans who fought for and died for this country, for the right to speak my opinion, for secure borders, for every unborn life, for good and against evil, for one nation under God!
I am voting for the future of my country. Join me.
Vic Corey
Winterville