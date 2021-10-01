It’s time for the Democrats to nationalize this and all future elections. The Republican Party is no longer a political party that acts in good faith, they have no intention of governing, they only exist to perpetuate their own power through third-world techniques of cheating, gerrymandering, lying and engaging in a full court press to suppress the vote of those not prone to vote for them.
They are now the party of Trump, a vote for any Republican is a vote for Trump, who started his reign with constant lies and ended it by inciting an insurrection on our Capitol to prevent the peaceful transition of power. He tried to become the American Putin, has no use for our Constitution (look no further than the emoluments clause), and if his insurrection had succeeded, there would have been executions of key figures that stood in his way. And anyone who still supports him is a hypocrite, as you know that if it was Obama who said into a microphone that he could grab a woman by her (genitals), they would still be calling for his head.
And Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell has no love for the Constitution or democracy either. The fact that he deliberately held open a Supreme Court seat for over a year should have disqualified him from holding any elective seat.
I started as a young man who saw that neither party represented my views fully, and could not bring myself to endorse either party, until the father of lies showed up and revealed how truly dangerous the Republican Party is. They’re using the tools of democracy to dismantle democracy itself.
Get involved, stay informed, don’t let someone spout the Republican party line without calling them out on it, your democracy depends on it, and vote!
Robert Tyson
Winterville