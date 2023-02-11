Why is there so much discontent with and open hostility toward our public schools? What would cause more than 300,000 public school teachers to leave the field between 2020 and 2022? (Wall Street Journal report). The teachers themselves site stress and burnout related to safety concerns, intense public scrutiny, political attacks and heavy workloads compounded by staff shortages.

To teach public school in North Carolina, one must be state certified, which requires a bachelor’s degree and completion of an approved teacher preparation program. Non public schools, although they must be registered, have no accreditation, approval or licensing requirements. To say parents know what is best for their children’s educational needs is a stretch in most cases. How many us could claim the adequate knowledge base to instruct our children in English, math, science, history, geography, civics, etc.?

