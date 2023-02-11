...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to noon EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Letter: Right wing ideology threatens public education; Wildwood Park is great
Why is there so much discontent with and open hostility toward our public schools? What would cause more than 300,000 public school teachers to leave the field between 2020 and 2022? (Wall Street Journal report). The teachers themselves site stress and burnout related to safety concerns, intense public scrutiny, political attacks and heavy workloads compounded by staff shortages.
To teach public school in North Carolina, one must be state certified, which requires a bachelor’s degree and completion of an approved teacher preparation program. Non public schools, although they must be registered, have no accreditation, approval or licensing requirements. To say parents know what is best for their children’s educational needs is a stretch in most cases. How many us could claim the adequate knowledge base to instruct our children in English, math, science, history, geography, civics, etc.?
There are conservative lawmakers at all levels across this country who are pushing such things as book banning, transgender denial, homophobia, ethnic history repression, climate science denial and the exclusion of all but a single Christian deity in public school education.
The malicious intent of these power hungry, right-wing extremists and their misguided constituents appears to be: keep the masses ignorant and steeped in beliefs rather than facts and reality, and they will continue to accept things like election lies and conspiracy theories.
When you have an education secretary, like in the last administration, who opposed public education and a former vice president who encouraged students to “study hard but pray harder,” you know there’s lots of work to be done on the education front. Our children are the key to the future of our democracy. They shouldn’t be left in the hands of right-wing ideologists.
Bill Redding
Greenville
Wildwood Park is great
I recently visited and walked around the new Wildwood Park and I enjoyed it very much. The atmosphere of the park was very calm and peaceful, which I really liked. I found many spots that gave a sweeping view of almost the entire lake, which I found very beautiful. There was also a nice little beach that I stopped at because of how sunny and relaxed it was. I can’t wait to go back and explore more of what the park has to offer.
I am very excited for all of the new things that are planned for the park. I would really like to go back and be able to rent a kayak or something similar at some point. I also think that the bridge that will make the trail a complete circuit will be a great addition to the park. Soon, I believe that the park will be one of the best locations that Greenville has to offer. Hopefully it will just keep getting better and better.