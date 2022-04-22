From the inception of the China virus (COVID-19), the world has been directed to ask “the science.” Trust “the science.” Believe “the science.” Apply “the science.” If that’s valid, then let’s go to “the science.”
I studied biology in high school in 1954 and again in college in 1961. That seems like many years ago to today’s woke culture, so I’ll grant that many things have changed.
What hasn’t changed? Gender and sexual identification, scientifically speaking. Yes, “self-identification” psychologically may be dubious, but that’s not science. How one feels … is not science. How I see myself ... is not science.
When my dad told my brother and me about “the birds and the bees” as adolescents (yes, parents did that then, not school teachers), we learned to distinguish a male body from a female body. (We already knew most of that because we were both robust teenagers.) The morality of knowing about the opposite sex was also provided, meaning respect and gentlemanliness. We learned about genes and chromosomes and later DNA in school, as it should be.
Science taught me that there are two sexes: male and female, each with its own body parts which have assigned roles in the reproduction process. In humans, each cell normally contains 23 pairs of chromosomes, for a total of 46. Twenty-two of these pairs, called autosomes, look the same in both males and females. The 23rd pair, the sex chromosomes, differs between males and females. Females have two copies of the X chromosome, while males have one X and one Y chromosome. The 22 autosomes are numbered by size. The other two chromosomes, X and Y, are the sex chromosomes. That’s how to designate gender, which science proves, has nothing to do with feelings.
That’s the bottom line. There, I went to “the science!”