“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
That is the whole Second Amendment. Any good faith reading of those words would conclude that the Framers depended on the adults in our society to protect the country in times of invasion and insurrection. In all the studying I’ve done for three decades and always keeping my pocket Constitution at arm’s length, those were their two biggest worries. I never came across anything about their intentions to arm the populace against a government gone wrong (which wouldn’t make any sense, as it would set their democratic experiment of checks and balances up to fail), but they were worried about invasions and insurrections, by name.
The Militias morphed into our armed services, so obviously the Framers wanted men, in the context of a well-regulated Militia, to be able to defend the country at a moment’s notice. But a Federalist Society Supreme Court, installed by pro-gun ideologues funded by the gun lobby, successfully played the long game by capturing what is one branch of our government, and just simply expunged those first four words, which supplied the context, a well regulated Militia. Have you ever heard a pro Second Amendment argument even so much as mention it?
The Constitution charges our government to “insure domestic tranquility,” and the Declaration insures us of our “right to life, liberty & the pursuit of happiness.” Allowing individuals the access to kill with firearms not in defense of the country goes squarely against those stated ethics. A good faith interpretation would allow people to have single shot rifles for hunting and six-shot pistols in our homes for protection, a jailable offense to have a gun in public. That would insure domestic tranquility.