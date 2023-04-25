“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

That is the whole Second Amendment. Any good faith reading of those words would conclude that the Framers depended on the adults in our society to protect the country in times of invasion and insurrection. In all the studying I’ve done for three decades and always keeping my pocket Constitution at arm’s length, those were their two biggest worries. I never came across anything about their intentions to arm the populace against a government gone wrong (which wouldn’t make any sense, as it would set their democratic experiment of checks and balances up to fail), but they were worried about invasions and insurrections, by name.

