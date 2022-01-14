The U.S. Senate has an opportunity to permanently protect our coasts from dirty and dangerous offshore drilling in the Build Back Better Act.
Offshore drilling is bad for our climate and our economy. Democrats and Republicans agree that offshore drilling is dirty and dangerous and are united in calling on our elected leaders to protect our coasts.
Drilling means spilling. Oil spill disasters devastate small businesses and major industries that depend on clean coasts like fishing, tourism and recreation.
More drilling means more carbon pollution we cannot afford if we’re going to meet our climate goals. A recent report from Oceana showed that North Carolina’s clean coast economy supports 62,000 jobs and approximately $3.1 billion in gross domestic product.
This is too great of a potential loss. Offshore drilling in the Atlantic threatens coastal communities, livelihoods, and our way of life.
The Senate must permanently protect our coast from new offshore drilling in the Atlantic.
Randy Sturgill
Wilmington
Sturgill is a senior campaign organizer at Oceana.