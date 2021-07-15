It’s the oceans’ top predator’s favorite time of year — Shark Week!
As families tune in for this annual summer tradition, it’s important to remember that sharks are in trouble.
A study published earlier this year in Nature found that global oceanic shark and ray populations have declined by more than 70 percent over the last 50 years, with overfishing as the primary cause.
The demand for shark fins incentivizes overfishing and shark finning, the cruel and wasteful practice of removing a shark’s fins at sea and throwing them back where it drowns, starves to death, or is eaten alive by other fish.
Fins from as many as 73 million sharks end up in the market every year.
Just as rhino and elephant populations have declined due to the demand for their horns and tusks, the shark fin trade jeopardizes the continued survival of many shark populations.
Although shark finning is illegal in U.S. waters, fins can still be bought and sold throughout much of the United States.
These fins, often imported from countries that have inadequate protections in place for sharks.
In June, the Senate passed bipartisan legislation to ban the buying and selling of shark fins in the United States. Now it’s time for the House to make it a reality.
The House already showed its support when it passed this bill in the last Congress, but we’re now calling on them again.
The demand for shark fins is decimating shark populations, and the United States must do its part to help protect them.
Join me in calling House members to pass the Shark Fin Sales Elimination Act (H.R. 2811) and officially remove the United States from the shark fin trade once and for all. We need a fin ban now.
Randy Sturgill
Wilmington