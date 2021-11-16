Gov. Roy Cooper granted a long-overdue pardon to Dontae Sharpe, an African American who was unjustly charged and wrongfully convicted of a murder he didn’t commit. Dontae spent 24 years of his young life incarcerated because of a corrupt and brutal criminal justice system which is anything but “just.”
From the moment the Greenville Police Department fabricated a weak case against the then 19-year-old, the system taxed all the resources of this strong Greenville family. His aunt, the late Sharon Sharpe, and his mother, Sarah Blakely, asked Bishop Randy B. Royal, then the Pastor of Philippi Church of Christ and chairperson of the Pitt County Coalition Against Racism, to advocate for Dontae’s freedom.
A delegation of 20-30 family, friends and outraged community members traveled to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Elizabeth City when lawyers first appealed for a new trial based upon evidence withheld from the first trial by then-District Attorney Clark Everett. The conspiracy to convict Dontae Sharpe included witness tampering, falsified evidence and outright lies. U.S. Justice Terrence Boyle found sufficient new evidence to remand the case back to Pitt County for a new trial.
For over 20 years, Pitt County’s judicial system, then ruled over by Judge Russell Duke, blocked a retrial. Dontae remained stalwart in maintaining his innocence. Caitlyn Swain, a young lawyer, championed his cause with Rev. William Barber, chair of the state NAACP. After many demonstrations, marches, the presentation of a petition with over 70,000 signatures, and voluminous legal filings, Dontae was granted a new trial and freed on Aug. 23, 2019.
The families of so many defendants who have been wrongfully charged and corruptly convicted deserve reparative justice. We need a truth and reconciliation commission to hold former DAs Everett and Kimberly Robb accountable. Justice delayed is justice denied!
Don Cavellini
Greenville
Cavellini is cochairman of the Pitt County Coalition Against Racism.