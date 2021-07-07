I write this letter because of the inspiration I got from a column in the Reflector on June 29 (Rob Schofield, “We must do better than the current energy bill”). Its primary purpose was to deal with the production of electric power (renewable energy) in North Carolina in the years to come.
The kilowatt-hour, which is the unit of measurement for electric power, was not mentioned. This means the writer is very short on his knowledge of electric power but very long on words that may be criticism for those of us who do.
Renewable energy in North Carolina is generated almost 100 percent by solar panels. Solar panels are used in two different systems, “rooftop solar panels” and acres of solar panels on farmland called ‘’solar farms”.
Rooftop systems work great because they have battery storage in their system design. They are financed by the homeowner. The “solar farms” do not work as well because they have no battery storage. They can not store electricity then deliver it when it is needed.
If the public understood how ineffective solar farms really are there would never be another built. That is the reason you never read anything about the kilowatt-hour generation of a solar farm after it is put in service. The objective is to avoid having the public ask questions about how little electric power they generate and how much they cost.
The people who issue the building permits today will be long gone in 20 to 25 years when a solar farm is projected to expire. Someone else can clean up the mess.
Solar farms will be like a “shell game” at a carnival until the public understands the production of a solar farm will always be less than 20 percent of the kilowatt-hours the developer records as his plant capacity on his application for a building permit.
