Let’s make sure we have this right. The North Carolina Constitution and state law prescribe that the legislature, and only the legislature, has the responsibility to draw election boundaries. The Republican-majority legislature has done so, based on the 2020 U.S. Census data. No reference was made in drawing these boundaries to race or political party affiliation.
In hearing the challenge to the duly prescribed election boundaries, a bipartisan, three-judge fact-finding panel unanimously determined that the boundaries were drawn in accordance with the Constitution and state law, and that the courts have no basis for interfering with the political process.
Now by a partisan 4-3 vote, the Democrats who control the state Supreme Court have voted the legislature’s boundaries to be invalid. By a single-vote margin, the North Carolina Supreme Court has declared the state Constitution, the state’s laws, and the fact-finding by the lower court irrelevant. Presumably, once again, the rationale is that, since all Republicans by definition are racist despicables, any act passed by a Republican majority is necessarily invalid. QED.
Is it any wonder that this state is the laughingstock of the nation? As the dissenting opinion stated, “By devising its own remedies (to a non-existent problem), there appears to be no limit to this court’s power.” Indeed.