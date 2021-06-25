The reason my letter is being submitted is because recently my research indicated that a trailer with four wheelers were stolen, specifically from the Coopers Point neighborhood in Winterville from approximately 3:20 a.m. to 5 a.m. on June 21.
Individuals stole a black 6x12 utility trailer, a yellow and black 2019 Can-Am Outlander four-wheeler and a black 2020 Can-Am Renegade four-wheeler.
You see, we have 14 states in America where you never register these trailers, which makes it impossible for law enforcement to perform a “probable cause stolen.” Any trailer there could be stolen: no registration snd no vehicle identification numbers are mandated.
Now to prove that a real good-trained person would want to steal a trailer in under 60 seconds I present this: The cost to replace an average trailer is $4,000, and if it has landscaping equipment or personnel items inside it can be thousands and thousands more.
Stolen trailers are a profit center, and according to the 2019 FBI Violent Crimes statistics the average lost in a bank robbery is about $4,213, which is just slightly more than the value of the trailer stolen.
Imagine if the trailer was an expensive camper, or contained the tools and equipment for a major construction job. Our data proves that if a stolen trailer with contents valued with over $100,000, it would take 23.7 average bank robberies to match the value taken in just one instance.
Every member of government in places like neighboring South Carolina, the No. 1 state for trailer theft, has has dismissed our concerns, and we just proved that robbing a trailer is more of a profit center than robbing a bank. Prove me wrong. I am not Russian.
Ron J. Melanocon
Glen Allen, Va.
Melancon is president of stolentrailers.org.