When I was a graduate student at UNCG, I had a friend who was a staff member there. Her work ethic was impeccable, and her boss took total advantage of that, always asking her to work beyond what was reasonable. She really did the work of two people, and as long as she did, her boss never put in for an additional position to help her.
I share this story because I believe our state is not stepping up to the needs of our public-school teachers. As wonderful as all the community groups and parents are to step in and provide help supplying students with much-needed supplies, teachers are still pushed to pay for their own supplies while at the same time being paid an embarrassing salary for their chosen career — chosen career!
As long as we the public continue to help, the state will never step up to the teachers’ or schools’ needs. The state will continue to take advantage of our kindness because we understand the needs must be met if there is to be any quality education taking place! What is the solution? Everyone quit carrying the state, stop doing what the state legislators and the State Board of Education have been elected by you to do!
This state is loaded with money, but these legislators do not see, or do not choose to see, how they have crippled our educational system by not paying our teachers and not supplying our school systems with much-needed resources. Get rid of the dead weight in Raleigh, stop enabling the state and vote. Anyone who has not spent a week in a public school teacher’s job needs not respond. They really have no idea what that teacher endures just to teach your children! Give it some thought.