As much as I am dismayed by the cowardice of lawmakers who failed to support an independent January 6th Commission, it’s inevitable that we will still answer many of the questions that pundits are saying will never be asked about the Stupid Coup.
We are a curious people, we love a good political scandal, and plenty of us are independent social scientists and investigative journalists. We know quite well how to marshal methods to learn the who, what, where, when and how of questions like the storming of the Capitol building, the reluctance of Trump to stop it, his broken promise to join in the march, the failures of the police, the killings of Officer Sicknick and Ashli Babbitt, and the roles of Q, Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, Jeepers Creepers and others.
As a social scientist myself, I’ve always been amazed at how willingly Americans like to talk about even things that implicate them in a crime. Especially people as alienated and gullible as the followers of Q and similar groups tend to sing when given the chance; they craved attention so much that they spent more time taking incriminating selfies inside the Capitol building than achieving Trump’s objectives.
Thankfully, Mike Pence is still living. Thankfully, Joe Biden still won. Our questions can start with the 400-plus people whom the DOJ has already arrested. Media coverage of them and trial transcripts will yield information about them, their motives their social connections, ties to Trump and hate groups, where they received information about the “Stop the Steal” rally, and the people with them as they climbed the steps to try to complete a megalomaniac’s (or is it a MAGAlomaniac’s?) lie. They are the reason that January 6th will be remembered as a day of both infamy and stupidity.
David Griffith
Greenville