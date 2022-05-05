Did the Pitt County Board of Elections not get the message from the previous elections data concerning Sunday voting? Sunday voting is not necessary in Pitt County; the overwhelming majority choose other days and ways to vote.
Except for emergency services, government offices are not funded to operate on Sunday. Why must the board add to the already over-burdened taxpayers’ load the extra cost of Sunday voting when there are already other options available? The Fourth Commandment states, “Remember the Sabbath Day, to keep it holy.” For the majority in Pitt County, the Sabbath Day is Sunday.
The U.S. Constitution was written with state constitutions and the Holy Bible as guides. Article 1, Section 7, defines the “Sundays Excepted Clause.” It gives the president 10 days to approve or veto a bill, “Sundays Excepted.” Government was (and is) closed on Sundays. Many of the Founding Fathers attended church, likely one of four churches holding services in the Capitol building, itself, at that time.
Read Ezekiel Chapter 20. God expresses his pain at the rebellion of his people turning from him and desecrating the sanctity of his Sabbath Day. To witness the struggles of family life since the Blue Laws were abandoned and to see the growing callous disregard for godly values we as Americans were taught to respect is heartbreaking. Jesus compressed the Ten Commandments into just 2: Love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul, mind and strength. Love your neighbor as yourself.
Now consider 2 Chronicles 7:14. Despite the Board of Election’s insistence on Sunday voting, I hope Pitt County citizens will continue to vote on any other day and will vote for godly candidates dedicated to serving the people, not just their political parties.