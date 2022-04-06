I shudder to think how many other poor souls in Pitt County have suffered as my wife and I have while dealing with the passport service at the Greenville post office. We have made four separate appointments only to arrive at the proper time and find the door shut against us as fast as a castle gate. This last experience was the most amusing — and, at the same time, the most distressing.
We had earlier in the week arrived for a previously arranged meeting, and were told by the woman in charge that the person scheduled to meet us was "unavailable," and was, in fact, "changing some locks somewhere" in the post office, and we would have to set yet another appointment.
She was so incredibly apologetic, assiduously, setting an appointment for two days later, taking notes, obtaining our information, and even setting the time for "before the windows opened," so that we could take care of business early and without interruption. It would turn out later to have been just an act, of course.
Two days later, when we arrived we were told to "wait against that wall" for the person handling our appointment. Thirty minutes after our appointment, we were still waiting, with no actual hope of seeing anybody: no explanation, nothing, except for a little snickering we thought we heard from behind the counter.
My wife asked to speak to a manager at that point. And was told to wait against another wall while someone found the manager. Twenty minutes later: no manager.
We gave up and left, no passport, no explanation, nothing.