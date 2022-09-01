September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. As a volunteer advocate with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, I am calling on my members of Congress to pass legislation to prevent suicides and support crisis care.

Suicide prevention is so important to me because the numbers are increasing. People are unaware of the available resources that are out there. It is important to let people know that there is someone out there that is willing to listen to them and help them get the help that they may need.

