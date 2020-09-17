Racism is systemic in this country as well as overt and covert. It is hard to be a black person when you deal with countless micro aggressions daily, when you work a job and despite your skills you cannot fully express yourself because you can’t be “too loud” because others will think you are aggressive and not a team player.
Your sense of “nobodiness” is reinforced when you see unarmed black men and women killed by police even at times when they have committed no crime or a minor infraction, while white men can commit mass murder in movie theaters, during a speech by a member of congress and even at church (and then be taken out to eat by law enforcement officers) among other places and be placed in custody. It is a psychological violence that is meted out against you. It hurts that others blame the victim when it is a black person.
To be black in America is to have trauma inflicted on you, daily. You don’t get to live the American dream; you live the American nightmare. When you are black, you are not given the benefit of the doubt. Black parents may forego a talk about the birds and the bees, but make sure to give their children a cop talk. They have to teach kids to survive because they know that in this country, you cannot assert yourself because your efforts at maintaining your dignity will be seen as aggressive and that is dangerous for you. They want their kids to come home.
You may get a pass if you are an entertainer or a talented ball player, but Chris Rock put it particularly aptly when he said “There is not a white person in this country who would trade places with me, and I’m rich.”
Stephen Rice
Winterville