While on this earth, one of the greatest opportunities offered to us is to make a positive influence on the life of a fellow human being. Even if it’s just one person. Few professions provide a landscape where that opportunity exists on a recurring basis. For me, being a registered nurse has provided me with the opportunity to impact others in ways beyond belief.
The fulfillment that I have received through this profession cannot be summarized in this letter. Rather, I write to ensure that we remember the thousands of nurses touching lives in eastern North Carolina 24 hours a day. They are the heart of our region and the pulse of health care. Since the pandemic began we have heard of shortages and burnout, the need for resiliency, and a constant fluctuation in and out of hero status. The truth is that much of that existed before COVID-19. Nurses have always been resilient, heroic and caring.
During the past 17 years in the profession, I have had the opportunity to work alongside some incredible nurses. Of course, there are those that let their frustration come through; they are human. That fault is overwhelmingly outweighed by the passion that I witness in my colleagues touching thousands of lives in eastern North Carolina every day — and night — I have a special place in my heart for nightshift nurses.
While we should take every opportunity to thank nurses for what they do, May is considered nurses month. Take a second in the next few weeks to thank a nurse for what they do. If you are a nurse, take a minute to remember the opportunity you have in life. Few get it. Take it and use it for good. Thank you to the nurses of eastern North Carolina.
Thompson H. Forbes III
Greenville
Forbes is an assistant professor at the ECU College of Nursing and a registered nurse at ECU Health.