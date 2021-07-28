Monday marked the 31st anniversary of the federal recognition of the civil rights of people with disabilities with the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Recognizing the physical and procedural challenges faced by people with physical and/or mental disabilities to access public and private services, President George H.W. Bush signed the ADA into law. For 31 years, the law of the land has mandated equal access to programs, places and facilities. For 31 years the ADA has required NCDOT, local governments and others to ensure accessibility in things like programs, transportation, buildings, meetings, etc. Previously access was mandated since 1974 if federal funds were involved.
Accessible design to our buildings and programs have benefitted everyone. Curb ramps, mandated for wheelchair users, benefit anyone who has ever pushed a stroller, shopping cart or moved anything that could be denied simple access to a safe-from-traffic sidewalk. A sidewalk’s simple curb ramp for a person using a wheelchair, however, can mean gaining access to a bus stop, employment, recreation, shopping, attending religious services, exercise, nature, family or simply moving about.
Recognizing the importance of curb ramps, the federal government has mandated these to be installed whenever new sidewalks are built and added to existing sidewalks whenever a roadway is modified, repaired or altered-including by repaving. After 31 years of building and repaving roadways under the ADA, one would believe that all sidewalks, crosswalks, bus stops, etc., have had those barriers removed by now.
Anyone can see that many of these barriers sadly remain and still continue to be built despite legal mandates prohibiting such. This neglect effectively and systematically denies the civil rights of people with disabilities including many veterans and elderly people. After 31 years, we still have a long way to go toward an accessible society for all.
Steven Hardy-Braz
Farmville