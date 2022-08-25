Since the Supreme Court has the final say, here is what my Supreme Court would find Constitutional using the wording of the Preamble and Article 1, Section 8, mandating our government to promote and provide for our general welfare:
To improve health care costs and availability, build a hospital in every county, creating jobs.
Take the top percentile of high school students and educate them for free to be doctors and nurses, under a contract to work at said hospitals for a good but not exorbitant salaries with yearly raises, for 20 years before going private.
At 18, every citizen must serve their country for two years, but not necessarily an armed service. In return they get Medicare for life and free college if they maintain a set GPA.
There's nothing in the Constitution preventing the government from making money and retaining patents.
Like the Apollo program or Manhattan project, we should have assembled our finest minds to develop alternative clean green energy sources, concentrating on battery storage and transmission, with a goal toward every household becoming energy independent, still connected to the grid, even selling back excess power generated above that household's needs.
Put solar panels on every roof and in every desert. Look how far we've come in solar technology (way late) just with the free market, which is a phrase not in the Constitution.
Similarly, we could have been developing medications (pills, which can be manufactured for pennies, same with insulin, etc). We've seen what the free market gave us.
Then open all technologies, energy and medical, to be used in the free market, for a moderate percentage of profits, taking the place of taxes.
See? The almighty dollar isn't mentioned in the Constitution. But providing for our general welfare is.