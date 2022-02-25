Republicans have long bragged that they are the party of patriotism and national security, but they have been led into a dark chasm of cynicism that keeps them from seeing real dangers to our democracy and security.
For the sake of regaining power, Republicans have decided that nothing President Biden does regarding Vladimir Putin’s incursion into Ukraine is acceptable. They have predetermined to portray him as weak regardless of what he does. Apparently they don’t trust voters to understand that it’s possible to support a president’s actions even as we argue and disagree.
On the other hand, Republicans turn a blind eye to Donald Trump’s kowtowing to Putin. Their supposedly tough-guy leader belittled himself repeatedly before Putin in meetings and interviews. He trusted Putin’s word over U.S. intelligence agencies. He undercut NATO, which played to Putin’s hand. Now Trump declares Putin a “genius” for how he’s encroaching on Ukraine. What a patriotic guy.
Meanwhile, President Biden reasserted U.S. leadership in NATO. He met Putin face-to-face and with a plan for economic sanctions if Putin invades. Some of those sanctions against Putin’s inner circle are now being applied in response to Putin’s official recognition of breakaway regions and the insertion of Russian troops there. The sanctions will hurt.
One can be a member of a loyal opposition and still stand with the president against an enemy of freedom. But instead of supporting their nation’s president in resisting a ruthless authoritarian, Republicans and their right-wing supporters want to undermine Joe Biden without regard for the consequences. Republicans no longer know how to oppose while being loyal. Most likely and more dangerous, they don’t care.