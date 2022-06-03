I have recently changed my Republican party affiliation because I no longer recognize the party. Still, my hope is that Republican leaders will wake up and remember what they once believed and who they used to be. I fear that the Republican Party as I knew it is gone forever. It has become a party led by an elite few, who cater to special interests, toxic media, and even hate groups while undermining long-standing checks and balances meant to prevent abuse of power.
Republican leaders have developed a distorted view on guns. Under the Second Amendment, I see no problem with U.S. citizens who are 21 years of age or older owning a handgun or rifle following background checks. But there is no reason for an average American citizen to own an AR-15 or any semi-automatic rapid fire gun. Republican leaders cannot even commit to age limits and background checks in the interest of public safety and responsible gun ownership, let alone the common-sense step of banning assault weapons.
Opponents of gun control continue to put the blame for mass shootings on the unstable mental state of the shooters. Mental illness is a factor in such horrific violence, but other countries with higher rates of mental illness than the U.S. do not experience the frequent acts of mass shootings as we see in the U.S. Our problem is the easy access of guns!
We cannot dismiss the majority of Americans who are crying out for something to be done. That’s not “politicizing” tragedy, and sensible reform, including a ban on assault weapons, is not taking constitutional rights away from anyone. Like so many other Americans, I just want our children to feel safe, to be safe, and to grow up enjoying learning and having fun in school.