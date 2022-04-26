When I see on TV or hear on the radio the reports of the brutality, the carnage and the devastation taking place in Ukraine, I’m filled with feelings of both anger and profound sadness. That something like this could take place in this century, in this world that I was probably, naively, too optimistic about, has shattered my John Lennonesque leanings of peace, love and understanding. That there are still power hungry, deranged, dictatorial leaders who would completely destroy a nonaggressive, neighboring nation and wreck the lives of millions of people, with no justification or provocation, is mind blowing.
Too many leaders and nations continue to retain the idea that wars can actually be won. Won for who? Won for what? The world’s powerful militaries and nuclear arsenals have not made the world safer; quite the opposite. The U.S. has the most powerful military on earth. What did we win in Afghanistan, Iraq, Vietnam? And yet we continue to pour so much more money into our military than we do into our diplomatic corps.
We ourselves elected a greedy, narcissistic leader who was an overt admirer of Putin, Kim Jung-un, etc. A rise in nationalistic pride, combined with greed and the idea that people in other countries are somehow different from us, can lead to dangerous confrontations with no real winners.
We must all embrace the ideals expressed in “Imagine” or face the continued reality of “Where Have All The Flowers Gone.”