How can we speak the truth, and (more significant) how can we obscure it? Modern philosophers offer little help here, for many reckon it is impossible for us to conceive beyond the language and processes constraining what and how we think. “It’s ALL made in your head, and you can’t get out,” is hard to confute; so, to address those questions I must spin some deft claims.
Consider this scene: Mr. Doh is in a farmers’ market waiting to pay for a sack of tomatoes. He becomes distracted by a craftsman demonstrating whirligigs. Beguiled, Doh approaches the crafts table and purchases a device. He heads toward his car, whirligiging. “Excuse me,” says the tomato merchant. “Did you pay for those tomatoes?” “Why, yes,” Doh says, “surely I did.”
Doh may believe he speaks the truth until someone, perhaps another customer, says to him, “No. You went to the whirligig guy without paying the tomato lady.” If Doh willingly seeks actuality, he will say, “You’re right. I got distracted and indeed forgot to pay.” Then he is a truth-teller. Evidently to have confidence in a statement’s truth, we must be open to being shown that it is false.
If, however, Doh discounts error by retreating to hidebound beliefs, he will insist, “You’re wrong; because I’m an honest person, I couldn’t have failed to pay.” Then he is a fool.
In a different case, if Doh knows he did not pay but cannot abide his falsehood being exposed, he will invent a fiction claiming to have paid in exact change. Then he is a liar. If told, “Doh, you are lying,” he may obscure the truth with a liar’s gambit: “Oh yeah? You’re the one lying, and you are a stupid, ugly, big liar.” Insult can trump truth … for a while.
CB Dilworth
Greenville