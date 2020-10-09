Most readers will have decided by now whether they will vote this year and who they will vote for. This letter is directed, however, to those few of you who have not yet made both of those decisions.
Our democracy is in grave danger today, more so than at any time since the Civil War. A vote for Donald Trump would contribute to the destruction of our democratic systems and our way of life.
Much destruction has already occurred. Trump has treated the previously independent U.S. Department of Justice as his personal legal office to help set free his cronies and attack his enemies. Our system of checks and balances has been skewed to increase the personal power in the presidency. He has worked at every opportunity to divide the people of our country rather than bring us together. Our status in the world is no longer as a respected leader.
His contempt for those who respect truth, character, competency, science, the rule of law and morality and those who heed the advice of experts leads him not only to make uninformed decisions but to ridicule and humiliate people who believe in those things. He then incites that negative behavior in his supporters.
The Republican Party is now completely submissive to Donald Trump. This year it is vitally important to defeat not only the president but also his Republican enablers in Congress.
Joe Biden is an experienced, competent, truthful man of character who will make decisions based on what’s good for the country, not what’s good for himself.
Ernie Larkin
Greenville