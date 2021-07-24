Did you know that three countries on Earth refused to allow the COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed within their countries? Did you also know that the Haiti president, the Tanzania president and the Burundi president are all now dead!
It is yet to be found in the news but I am willing to bet that the same evil powers of western central bankers and corrupt politicians that loosed the bio-weapon of COVID-19 upon us last year — which, if you refer to the CDC revised numbers, has a 99.7 percent recovery rate but was hyped by the media to scare the misinformed citizens.
These same 3,000 people that run the world have released phase 2 of the bio-weapon against humanity, which is the “vaccine” — also referred to as the killer jab. Dr. Bryan Ardis released documents from FDA’s very own website in October of 2020 as to the dangers of the “vaccine” to be released in December of 2020.
The FDA document listed four different blood clot disorders that the FDA recognized as potentially deadly to humans who receive “the shot.” The COVID-19 “vaccine” is not really a “vaccine” but is an experimental drug, and humans that receive it are the “lab rats.”
The FDA, the WHO, and the media censored the information about how COVID-19 can be treated with hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin and was as lethal as the common flu and just how lethal and dangerous the “vaccine” really is. Learn the truth — go on Rumble and listen to Dr. Artis’ interview about slide 16.
A new poll reveals that 58 percent of Americans now believe the leftist cancel culture/let-me-silence-you media is the enemy of the people! Every dictatorship in history justified censoring speech, claiming to stop misinformation, actually they are silencing the truth!
Vic Corey
Winterville