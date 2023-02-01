The cartoon “Family Circus” by Jeff Keane appears in the DR. The cartoon’s charm derives from its depiction of young children responding to their new world. A recent panel shows a little boy entering a room suddenly darkened by his sister at a light switch. He says, “Hey! Who turned on the dark?” We adults may find in that boy’s innocent wonder an opportunity to consider more somberly what it can mean to “turn on the dark.”
The creative perception of our children is foundation for the creative imagination of our poets. For example, literature can portray darkness as the environment for self-absorption, malice, lies. John Milton’s epic poem “Paradise Lost” dramatizes the results of Satan’s rebellion against heaven in terms of darkness. Cast down to specially created hell, Satan and his allied angels find “bottomless perdition” where there is “No light, but darkness visible.” Driven by his prideful resentments, Milton’s Satan has in effect “turned on the dark.”
Today, the dark turned on us echoes that epic. Recall the nighttime tiki torch procession in Virginia. The line of torches served not to brighten the night, but to scar it. Held above men chanting, “Jews will not replace us,” the tikis made darkness visible.
What should we do when such dark is turned on? One option is to kindle a virtuous light. We might be guided by the adage, “It is better to light a candle than to curse the darkness.” Thus, instead of responding to rage and lies with more rage, we might respond by showing faith, hope and charity. Such efforts, though, usually provoke more aggressive wrath in citizens represented by the tiki bearers.
In the Family Circus, the dark can be turned off at a switch. In our world, turning off the dark is not so easy.