Our support for Ukraine is honorable, but we need to remind ourselves of history and the debacle in Vietnam.

The Vietnam war began gradually after the French were defeated trying to keep their colony of French Indochina. The U.S. aim was to contain communism in Southeast Asia. Our failure there was because the U.S. misjudged the enemy’s capacity to withstand pain and destruction.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.