...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers, and Alligator
River.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Letter: U.S. should mind history as Ukraine war persists
Our support for Ukraine is honorable, but we need to remind ourselves of history and the debacle in Vietnam.
The Vietnam war began gradually after the French were defeated trying to keep their colony of French Indochina. The U.S. aim was to contain communism in Southeast Asia. Our failure there was because the U.S. misjudged the enemy’s capacity to withstand pain and destruction.
The North Vietnamese communists were willing to risk elimination rather than capitulate. So, they fought on regardless of the human cost with support from China until the South Vietnamese and the U.S. were exhausted with public opinion against the war building with the anti-war movement.
Eventually, Vietnam became unified under communism in 1975. America’s image in world leadership was tarnished.
Putin gives no indication of abandoning his goal of subduing Ukraine as a second year of the war begins. The U.S. is the major supporter with economic and military aid, but no boots on the ground yet.
The other NATO countries are not contributing their fair share of support, it seems. Now China is aligning with Russia as they did with the North Vietnamese.
Let’s hope we read the psychology of Putin correctly in his endeavor to subjugate Ukraine under communist control before we are pulled deeper into the conflict and can’t extricate ourselves honorably. Russia and China paired together places the U.S. in a terribly disadvantaged position if we are pulled in as a combatant.