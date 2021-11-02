As a Christian, I am outraged that our state has had the ability to expand Medicaid but has refused to do so for over a decade. As a regular volunteer at the food pantry at St. James United Methodist Church in Greenville I have seen the impact of our state’s lacking investments.
Many of the people we serve have been forced to choose between buying their medications, paying their rent, or keeping food on the table. While my church aims to provide as much direct emergency assistance as we can, we will never be able to distribute enough canned goods to ultimately change the systems that are keeping 38 percent of people in Pitt county in poverty.
As a Christian, my faith demands that I care about the most vulnerable — and that I speak against the powers and institutions that perpetuate harm against the poor.
I have watched House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger say that our state can’t afford to give our communities the things we need — but at the same time they assert that we have too much money and should give corporations a break.
Our state has $7.2 billion dollars sitting untouched in the bank. What’s more, the American Rescue Plan is offering North Carolina a $1.7 billion deal to expand Medicaid. This is on top of the federal government already paying 90 percent of the cost, which means it would bring a surplus of money into the state to cover healthcare costs.
Our elected officials, Sen. Don Davis and Rep. Brian Farkas, ran on health as priority issue — promising to expand Medicaid and provide health insurance to over half a million North Carolinains.
As budget negotiations continue to stall in Raleigh, I am asking our lawmakers to pass a budget that prioritizes people. We can’t afford not to.
Andie Rea
Greenville