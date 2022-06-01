Since the massacre at Uvalde, Texas, the Republicans have made it clear that they have no interest in passing gun safety legislation. Democrats claim that this shows that the Republicans are more interested in their own personal interests than in the interests of those they are elected to represent.
What does this say about our American experiment in representative democracy? There are two models of representation applicable to representative democracy: the “free agent” model and the “mouthpiece” model. According to the former, representatives are selected because of their values and judgement which they use to further the interests of the country and their constituent; according to the “mouthpiece” model representatives are elected to act as spokespersons for their constituents.
So, which model are the Republicans following? It’s hard to believe that they are following the “free agent” model. If they really believe that a system of laws that allows an 18-year-old kid to legally purchase two weapons of war and enough ammunition to hold off an entire police force does not need to be reformed, then they lack the values and judgement that are necessary to the holding of positions of trust and authority. Moreover, they are not acting as mouthpieces, as polls show that the vast majority of Americans support gun safety reform. Since the Republicans are not free agents or mouthpieces, the Democrats must be right and our representative democracy is undermined.
If we put more Republicans in positions of trust and authority then, given their plans to pursue anti-democratic policies and the fealty they show to a would-be authoritarian who tried to overthrow our government by means of a violent insurrection, the American experiment in representative democracy is very likely over.