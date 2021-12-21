We were excited to find out that the wellness center, to which we belonged before the pandemic, would be re-opening in January.
Since this fitness center is owned and operated by our local hospital, we felt confident that proper safety precautions would be put in place upon the re-opening. Wrong!
We stopped by to ask about renewing our membership. We asked what we thought were appropriate questions, given the ongoing pandemic.
Will members need to show proof of vaccination? No. No questions will be asked as to whether a member is vaccinated. Will members be required to wear masks indoors? No. It is up to the individual.
Will exercise machines be socially distanced? No, but machines will be wiped down regularly. (How often is “regularly”?) Will there be any type of social distancing put into place? Well, in our group classes, we will try to socially distance the participants.
So, let me get this straight — a wellness center owned and operated by the local hospital is re-opening during the pandemic without proper safety precautions in place to protect the wellness of their members.
Obviously, their bottom line is not wellness, but business. We will not be renewing our membership.
Carol Christian
Greenville