So many congressional legislators rail against and whine about increasing taxes to pay for infrastructure improvements and social benefits. One of our own senators said, regarding the infrastructure bill just passed, “we did it without raising taxes.” By this he means, of course, raising taxes on those who make a lot of money and corporations: entities that can certainly afford to contribute more in taxes. The current administration has made it clear that those making less than $400,000 a year will not have their taxes increased.
Taxes, obviously, provide the revenue needed to support the type of society we wish to live in. We’re all well aware of recent reports of the vast inequities in the percentages of taxes paid by the wealthy and corporations. When Republican administrators say “we cut your taxes,” what they are really saying is we cut “our” taxes. Meaning the taxes of those who can easily afford to pay more for the good of society as a whole, but choose, rather, to line their own pockets and add massively to the national debt. We all saw how corporations and the very wealthy made out like bandits with the Trump tax cuts and there was no “trickle down” effect, as promised.
A more equitable tax structure would require a willingness of every segment of society to pay their fair share of taxes. This would entail the establishment of a good and generous society as a whole; something some seem totally unwilling to consider.
Bill Redding
Greenville