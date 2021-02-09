In response to Robert Tyson’s letter concerning the “seditious Republicans” (Public Forum, Feb. 2), I would encourage him to do some research into the fact that many of those criminals that caused damage and deaths were Antifa members that were dressed in MAGA clothing and held other MAGA items.
Regarding Trump’s solicitation of cyber espionage from Russian entities, I would recommend that he read the reports of Robert Mueller, special counsel appointed by the U.S. Department of Justice, that have resulted in no charges against Donald Trump. Unfortunately, there have been no charges yet made against Comey, Brennan or Clapper that were involved with questionable investigations by misusing the FISA system.
Special Counsel John Durham has yet to complete his investigations, and he will probably not arrive at any charges against Joe Biden and Hunter Biden regarding using then-Vice President Biden’s position to help Hunter earn several million dollars from foreign enterprises and governments.
Donald Trump as president was not perfect but did many good things for our economy and our military. Joe Biden through executive orders is reversing many of the good things that President Trump did and has totally reversed his comment several years ago concerning executive orders being committed by a “dictator.”
In a very short time, President Biden has caused unemployment to grossly increase. Let us not forget his “open border” policy that is bad for every element of our society. The election of a president that has had one short time employment after law school outside of the US government gives understanding to his lack of knowledge about economics.
Jerry Williams
Grimesland