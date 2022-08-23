Observance and talks with citizens strongly indicate that Pitt Democrats, in large numbers, will vote a straight Democrat ticket in November.
I beg all young voters to get involved. America needs your strong, clear minds. Educate yourselves about what is happening to America. Many treasonous Republicans who hold high public offices are trying to overthrow our democracy. I stress upon you, that your and your future children’s success depends on this election! If Democrats don’t take control in November, it won’t matter who runs for president in 2024, because America will be no more, just in name only! Vote Democrat!
Learn all you can about government actions, but not from Fox “so-called’ News, who make their money lying and saying what their followers want to hear. There’s no need to waste time trying to persuade Republican friends or family members to vote Democrat. I tried, along with thousands of other concerned citizens. It will not work!
There are numerous articles in print, plus TV, about Democrats’ family members refusing to listen to the Jan. 6 non-partisan investigation to get facts. I personally have been told the same thing by four Democratic friends. In my book, that’s punching out one’s eyes, plugging ears and cutting off the nose to spite the face. Sadly, it is prevalent in the Republican cult across America.
At the Pitt Democratic gathering Aug. 13, time was not wasted talking about the flaws of the Republican Party because everyone there already knew that. Instead, all wholesome appearing candidates there stated in clear terms, “with strong, sincere, voices,” what they stood for that will help Pitt County and North Carolina. N.C. Supreme Court Judges Ervin and Inman, along with Appeals Court Judge Jackson spoke. I appreciate their honesty without a doubt.