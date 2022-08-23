Observance and talks with citizens strongly indicate that Pitt Democrats, in large numbers, will vote a straight Democrat ticket in November.

I beg all young voters to get involved. America needs your strong, clear minds. Educate yourselves about what is happening to America. Many treasonous Republicans who hold high public offices are trying to overthrow our democracy. I stress upon you, that your and your future children’s success depends on this election! If Democrats don’t take control in November, it won’t matter who runs for president in 2024, because America will be no more, just in name only! Vote Democrat!

