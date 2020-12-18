In a world of constant change, Alice Keene, immediately after her ECU graduation, made a lifelong commitment to helping provide opportunities for health and wellness in our community. Accolades arrived regularly as her efforts on our behalf saw success after success.
She was instrumental in forming the North Carolina Senior Games to create a year-round, health-promotion and wellness-education program for adults. She worked with ECU to host an international women’s basketball tournament. She advanced North Carolina’s first business-education compact with the goal of better preparing students for their futures. For many years, she has partnered with ECU to host the Senior Games statewide basketball tournament, bringing to Greenville participants and fans from across the state.
Her influence has been important in the Alliance for Youth. The Pitt County Chamber of Commerce named her the 2004 Citizen of the Year. She secured funds for a recreational facility in the Wintergreen schools’ area. Not surprisingly, the “recreational facility” became the Alice F. Keene Park in 2010. At the groundbreaking, Eugene James, chairman of the Pitt County Board of Commissioners, said, “I thank Alice for all the work she has done. She has devoted her life to the health of citizens of Pitt County.”
Today the Alice F. Keene Park and the Community Schools and Recreation Center provide Pitt County residents with a wide variety of indoor and outdoor recreational activities. “In my opinion, she is the reason, along with others who made critical decisions, why there is recreation in Pitt County,” said Rita Roy, who worked alongside Alice for many years.
And Alice? Now special projects coordinator for the Pitt County Schools and Recreation, she is working as hard as ever to encourage wellness in our community. We salute her and others who foster good in our neighborhoods.
Linda Leighty, Marcia Boswell
Greenville
Elderly expendable
Joe Biden has appointed Dr. Ezekial Emanuel to his COVID-19 Task Force. Doctors take an oath to preserve life. Emanuel does the opposite. Emanuel wants to distribute the COVID vaccine worldwide before in America.
Emanuel has said, “ I hope I die by 75.” His philosophy is older Americans are unproductive and not worthy of life-improving or life-saving medical care. The elderly are the most vulnerable but are not his first choice for the vaccine. They are expendable. Emanuel’s philosophy was reinforced when President Obama told the lady that her mother would not qualify for hip replacement under Obamacare. They would give her a pain pill.
The pill is Oxycontin or some other opioid. Opioids mask the pain but are extremely addictive and require increasing dosages. Eventually, the opioid kills the patient. I lost a lifelong friend this way. He was 68. If you are elderly and voted for Joe Biden, you may have signed your own death warrant. Elections have consequences.
Johnnie Beddard
Ayden
Crossing the Delaware
General George Washington and his small army of continental patriots crossed the Delaware the night of Dec. 25, 1776, to go to war with, at that time, the most powerful army in the world to defeat tyranny and bring liberty to the colonies that formed our great nation.
Our brave President Trump is crossing his Delaware during these last weeks of December with his small army of patriots to engage in war with the large, world elite, evil deep state U.S. shadow government that for at least the past 20 years has been infiltrated with communist spies, especially from China. This international enemy is determined to take control of this republic.
Our president and his brave and determined army will not give up, nor give in, nor concede, but will continue to fight for all the citizens of America until this takeover war is won. I have faith and believe that the victory is coming and, when it arrives, I will shout a great hallelujah.
I’m praying for you President Trump, great leader of America. Go before him Almighty Yah and his brave patriots, and expose all the wickedness of the darkness into the light of your truth, in mighty ways that everyone will know that you intervened and that you receive the glory that you alone deserve. Wage war, Almighty Yah, against the evil elite deep state and use President Trump as the point of your great spear to slay your and our enemies, in Jesus’, Yeshua’s mighty name. Amen
Shalom and Happy Hanukkah!
Perry Ennis
Greenville