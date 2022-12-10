Amazing! The recent production of ECU’s School of Theatre and Dance, “Bright Star,” was just that — amazing. While I’m at it, the previous production, “Intimate Apparel,” was fantastic. The quality of the acting, singing, dancing, set design, music, sound, lighting and costumes continue to bring down the house with each production. One doesn’t have to travel to a big city for good theater. We’ve got it all right here in our own backyard.

Actually, ECU is a treasure to this entire region. It offers so much to the community for each of us to take advantage of, to participate in, to learn from. The Lifelong Learning Program provides a host of courses during the school year along with wonderful field trips. The music department offers a myriad of free concerts throughout the school year. The Thomas Harriot Voyages of Discovery lecture series showcases excellent speakers from around the country. We are so fortunate to have all this available to us.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.