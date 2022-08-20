John Cleary’s recent letter defining democracy (“Roe v Wade reversal was democracy in action,” Public Forum, Aug. 16) sounds so right in many ways but is so wrong in one big way.
He contends that the winner in a democracy “gets everything.” This erroneous view actually leads to “tyranny by the majority,” which happens in many nations after a democratic revolution overthrows a monarchy or dictatorship. Think of Iran after the Shah’s overthrow. Or Nazi Germany. In both cases, the majority of citizens freely elected a new government. That’s democracy, right? But emboldened by that majority mandate, those governments ran rough-shod over human rights, persecuted many individuals and groups, and became much worse than the leaders the people originally overthrew.
American democracy is so different because our Constitution protects individual rights. Elected leaders, even if supported by 90 percent of citizens, cannot enact laws or policies that infringe on an individual’s rights as guaranteed in the Constitution. These rights are not given by the Constitution; they are considered to be inherent in every human being (see the Declaration of Independence on “inalienable rights”).
The original Roe v Wade decision recognized a woman’s right to private control of her body. The 13th Amendment banning slavery and involuntary servitude is rooted in the same right. Justice Clarence Thomas is perfectly, terrifyingly logical when he contends that if a woman’s right to private control of her body doesn’t exist, neither do many, many other rights that you and I have long assumed to be self-evident.
Vickie Kennedy
Grifton
Perversion in political speech
The word “perverse” comes to us from Latin: per (thoroughly) plus vertere (to turn). A perversion thoroughly turns around and corrupts a moral norm. Our culture introduces the concept by portraying it in children’s lore. For example, a house constructed of candy deceives Hansel and Gretel. A shelter you eat is perverse indeed, but that it houses a witch who will eat you is gravely perverse.
Equivalents to the witch’s house may be found in political speech. Such language sets predatory politicians in comparisons designed to honor them while masking their intentions. These juxtapositions often suggest that a scoundrel belongs to an exalted tradition.
For example, having in the past claimed to do more for American Blacks “than anyone since Abraham Lincoln,” Trump in July 2020 continued to construct a rhetorical candy house: “Nobody ever heard of it until I came along. Nobody remembered it for a long time. Or they didn’t use it at least. I use it all the time: Abraham Lincoln was a Republican.” In November 2020, wearing a MAGA hat while standing before a campaign rally, he stated this: “And who was a very distinguished person within the Republican Party? The late, great Abraham Lincoln. Please remember that. He was very presidential. He’s the only one who I said, ‘Maybe I can’t be that presidential.’ But he was very presidential when he wore the hat especially, right?”
Situating himself in clumsy context with Lincoln is perverse indeed, but to feign humility by claiming that maybe Trump (lightening bug) might not be quite as impressive as Lincoln (lightening) is gravely perverse. We may be tempted to dismiss such speech by concluding that it could come only from a childish ignoramus. We should not be so smug, for to do so would perversely insult children and ignoramuses.
CB Dillworth
Greenville
Times require introspection
These contentious times call for self-reflection. Below are questions to stimulate our introspection. All of us, regardless of political persuasion, should answer them honestly.
1. Does saying that something is true make it true?
2. Does saying something over and over make it absolutely true?
3. Are our beliefs more important than reality?
4. Should we avoid testing our political beliefs against facts and truth?
5. Is it wrong to acknowledge the virtues of our political opponents?
6. Is being fair-minded and willing to compromise a political weakness?
7. Does believing we’re right justify telling lies about, and smearing, opponents?
8. Is securing our party’s political power more important than democracy?
9. Are authoritarian rules more important than the will of the majority?
10. Is never owning one’s mistakes a sign of high moral character?
11. Should a political party be a cult of loyalists devoted to one person?
12. Is disagreeing with the party leader unforgiveable?
13. Is unquestioning loyalty to a politician different from submitting to a mob boss?
14. Is loyalty to a political leader or party more important than the Constitution?
If we answer “no” to all the questions, then we must act accordingly.
If we answer “yes” to one of these questions, we need to do some soul-searching, and probably take a refresher course in civics.
If we answer “yes” to more than one, we need to refrain voluntarily from voting until we have a conversion experience.
If we answer “yes” to most of these questions, we are hopeless conspiracy junkies who believe anything that suits us, or scares us. We care more about tribe than community, and more about control than democracy. We deserve an intervention by the ghosts of George Washington, James Madison, Abraham Lincoln, and the crotchetiest history teacher we ever had.