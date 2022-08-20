John Cleary’s recent letter defining democracy (“Roe v Wade reversal was democracy in action,” Public Forum, Aug. 16) sounds so right in many ways but is so wrong in one big way.

He contends that the winner in a democracy “gets everything.” This erroneous view actually leads to “tyranny by the majority,” which happens in many nations after a democratic revolution overthrows a monarchy or dictatorship. Think of Iran after the Shah’s overthrow. Or Nazi Germany. In both cases, the majority of citizens freely elected a new government. That’s democracy, right? But emboldened by that majority mandate, those governments ran rough-shod over human rights, persecuted many individuals and groups, and became much worse than the leaders the people originally overthrew.


