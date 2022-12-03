The U.S. soccer team seems to have captured part of the national imagination, again. We appear to have advanced in the World Cup, though I imagine most Americans do not understand how or why we have advanced. Succeeding is important to Americans and our team has managed to appear to be winners. America was a winner before the World Cup began because we spent a couple of years playing a game that is not our own.
Soccer is not our game and never will be. It is the world’s game, the most viewed sporting event (by far), engendering the most passion among the planet’s inhabitants, inviting immeasurable joy and incalculable disappointment. Fertility rates in some nations are reported to be affected by a nation’s performance in the World Cup.
But long after the USA has been eliminated by more experienced and better sides, the bellwether of American greatness is that we are there. Playing their sport. We aren’t great at soccer, yet we will take others on, abiding their rules, their preferences, their customs, and their passion when there appears to be a dearth of the thing we love most — scoring.
Why? Because Americans compete. Create a competition and we will try to win. Has Europe or South America embraced baseball or football? Hardly. Other countries have their sports and tether their success or failure to fragile national identities. We compete. Americans are not afraid to lace up our boots, take the pitch, not use our hands, endure academy award-winning theatrics of injury, and witness the curative powers of magic water squirted upon seemingly fractured limbs and skulls. Bring all that on! Americans will compete. That is the greatness of America. USA! USA! USA!
Victor James
Durham
James is a former resident of Greenville.
It’s only reasonable
I am so tired of our society continually grieving the loss resulting from gun violence. When are we going to join hands, lift our voices and join Australia and Germany in amending gun law? If the people want to amend the Constitution so that people will not be able to pervert an outdated 2nd Amendment that was written in a different time, for a different reason, for musket-bearing horseback-riding commoners, then we should be able to do so. I pray that we, as caring human beings, fight to demand that our government protect the innocent from the cowardly and barbaric behaviors of those who wield guns. I think Jesus and all the prophets and saints want us to fight for this cause.