The U.S. soccer team seems to have captured part of the national imagination, again. We appear to have advanced in the World Cup, though I imagine most Americans do not understand how or why we have advanced. Succeeding is important to Americans and our team has managed to appear to be winners. America was a winner before the World Cup began because we spent a couple of years playing a game that is not our own.

Soccer is not our game and never will be. It is the world’s game, the most viewed sporting event (by far), engendering the most passion among the planet’s inhabitants, inviting immeasurable joy and incalculable disappointment. Fertility rates in some nations are reported to be affected by a nation’s performance in the World Cup.

