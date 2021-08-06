I would like to respond to Johnnie Beddard’s Ashli Babbitt letter (Public Forum July 31-Aug. 2) by reminding readers of the facts.
Ashli Babbitt was not part of an armed mob with declared homicidal intent toward certain members of the U.S. House of Representatives. Babbitt had just breached the last barrier before the House speaker’s lobby, which leads directly to the U.S. House of Representatives. Had that mob successfully broken through to the speaker’s Lobby, they likely could have carried out their declared mission of murdering and “arresting” their declared victims.
Additionally, they had planned to seize and destroy the official electoral ballots from the states, which were being counted according to the method stipulated in our Constitution. The constitutionality of those ballots had been upheld by judges in over 60 court cases. These judges, including some Trump appointees, had rejected, for lack of evidence, the specious claims of unconstitutionality.
So now, Ashli Babbitt is portrayed in certain quarters as a martyr for the cause. And what was that cause? Attempted murder of elected officials in the U.S. House chamber, and an attempt to thwart the outcome of a legitimate election by violent means. Had that officer not fired on the first person breaching that barrier, he would indeed have been in dereliction of duty. He certainly does not deserve to be subjected to the harassment that would surely follow if his name were to be revealed.
James Watson
Maury
First strike dangers
I’m not sure if hypersonic missiles or Iran’s drones have a chance of first-strike capability. If so, or if some countries will think so, and/or don’t fear a second strike, then we need to take preventative steps. The same applies to nuclear weapons (with or without these) and perhaps likewise even poison gas.
If there is a chance of conquest by China, Iran or North Korea — or a chance of destruction by any of those countries or by Russia, we need a freeze on new missiles and/or weapons of those sorts; there should be immediate inspection of any suspicious sites in order to verify this. (If they don’t fear a second strike, or would furnish terrorists, we need to have them dismantle what they already have — again with immediate inspection.)
Perhaps the way to do this is by offering and/or establishing increased trade while threatening increased sanctions, with the spread wide enough so that they won’t want to chance our missing any of the sites.
(For Russia, we might also try diplomacy like a NATO invitation. Alternatively, increased economic ties might forestall destruction. For North Korea, perhaps we might also give them a choice between denuclearizing the Korean peninsula or putting enough arms in South Korea and nearby to destroy them.)
Perhaps we can bring about human rights, such as freedom of religion; and perhaps we can get China to stop supporting North Korea if nothing else works with the latter.
Alvin Blake
Greenville