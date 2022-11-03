Cheri Beasley swore me in as mayor of Kinston in 2017, and she has always gone above and beyond to help folks and advocate for the safety of North Carolina’s communities. So I know Cheri will be a champion for law enforcement across the country, despite claims to the contrary.

I am a Navy veteran, former law enforcement officer, and current reserve deputy sheriff in Kinston. I know that Cheri is the best Senate candidate for North Carolina because she has always followed the rule of law and respected the Constitution — and that’s what we need in the Senate.


