Imagine that the ocean is encircling Greenville, and we have two weeks to evacuate by air the town and university’s 120,000 residents. That was about the size of the task accomplished in Afghanistan: the largest air evacuation ever.
All of us were sad and/or angry in some way over how we left Afghanistan. The loss of lives in the final days due to a suicide bomber was especially painful. Yes, we can argue that things could have gone better. But I’ve become impatient with charges that President Biden botched the withdrawal from Afghanistan, especially from Democrats and responsible media.
Some reminders: Donald Trump hastily negotiated the withdrawal with the Taliban, while excluding the Afghan government. The agreement released 5,000 Taliban fighters from Afghan prisons. (Former national security advisor H.R. McMaster called this “a surrender agreement.”) Trump drew down the number of troops to 2,500. Trump gutted the Special Immigrant Visa program by which more Afghans could have been cleared earlier for evacuation. Biden received zero cooperation from Trump regarding Afghanistan, or anything else, during Biden’s transition to office.
Meanwhile, facing broad Republican obstruction, Biden led the charge to vaccinate over 160 million people. He spearheaded infrastructure legislation. He worked to reunite immigrant children separated from their parents by Trump. He helped bring the economy back. In the midst of this, the Afghan military suddenly vanished. Nonetheless Biden had the backbone to stick to his plan and oversaw the unprecedented evacuation of 120,000 people.
We all wish the withdrawal had gone better. But President Biden met a problem he did not create with openness and self-assurance. He said we would leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31, and we did. Promise made. Promise kept.
Don Clement
Greenville
Endless war ended
I support President Biden's decision to end the endless Afghanistan war. In a 20 year time period we spent over $2 trillion yet there are those who want to continue our involvement. The question is why: the answer is simple — greed, money. The defense contractors have lined their pockets. It is time for the USA to understand that we cannot be world’s nation builder. The British and Russians tried to mold Afghanistan before us and they failed miserably.
War is always messy; all wars end in messy or chaotic manner. There is never a good time to break up a marriage or romantic relationship, but it is inevitable that there will be an end.
My second question is for all of the critics of ending the war and the withdrawal. I wonder what would have done if you were in charge?
People who love wars are the very ones who will not serve in the military. We should embrace peace.
I support the President’s decision 100 percent
Larry Chance
Greenville