As a citizen of Pitt County and a person of color, or “POC,” I am extremely disappointed with the news report regarding an email sent to Vidant Medical Center employees titled “16 Bridge-Building tips for White People.”
The email references “POC,” which implies all people other than white people.
The title “for white people,” sends a racist statement. Other possible title options: Tips to improve cultural diversity; How to improve racial diversity; Steps to move towards racial reconciliation. In several tips the narrative/language suggest systemic racism.
Vidant administration should provide a breakdown of “Let’s talk about it sessions” participants by race, sex, local political leaders, faith-based community, VMC administrative staff, medical providers and support staff.
VMC senior management must be held accountable for the title, content and distribution of the email to VMC employees.
The VMC Board of Trustees and other governing boards must request the immediate resignation or termination of Mike Waldrum, CEO, and John Marques, chief human resources officer of VMC. Hopefully, VMC employees who are “POC” will not be mislead by meaningless statements on racial equity.
Billy R. Walls
Greenville
Bowling freedom
I don’t believe it, bowling centers are being permitted to open. I never understood why they were closed. Obviously Ms. Cohen, the Health and Human Services secretary, doesn’t bowl. Bowling does not increase respiratory activity and most bowling centers are fairly large buildings. I go in and throw 6 to 10 games and when I am finished, I may be perspiring from the activity, but I am not breathing any heavier than I was when I went in.
I understand the need to slow down the spread of COVID-19. I will do what I can not to catch it. After all, who likes to be sick. Not many people, that’s for sure. Increased cases are to be expected. With 330 million people in this country and so far 3 million or so cases, that means 327 million of us haven’t gotten the virus. The numbers will continue to climb. A person takes a risk every time we walk out the door that we will not come back in the same condition as we were when we left. It should be up to the individual as to whether the risk is worth it, not the government.
Ed Diehl III
Winterville