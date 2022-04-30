Richard Cleary’s letter of April 22 looks to science for answers about sex and gender but nature is not always binary — or simple.
Most males have XY chromosomes and females are XX but there are XXY males (Klinefelter’s Syndrome) and XO females (Turner’s Syndrome). Beyond genetics, hormonal factors can lead to ambiguous genitalia in baby girls with Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia — and infertility in both males and females.
A rare genetic disorder seen in the Dominican Republic is called “Penis at Twelve.” Affected children appear to be, and are raised as girls, but actually are XY and develop male external genitalia at puberty when testosterone hormones rise. Exposure to drugs or hormones can make a baby of one sex appear to be the other.
Both male and female human embryos start out with male and female internal genital systems, the Mullerian and Wolffian ducts. The Mullerian ducts develop into the female internal genital organs and Wolffian into the male internal system. Usually, the other system regresses, but rarely can persist as a cyst in adulthood.
The term intersex is sometimes used for people with sex characteristics that do not fit the typical notion of male or female bodies. Frequency of these presentations ranges from 0.05-0.07% of babies born with ambiguous genitalia to 1.5%, adding conditions recognized later. (The term hermaphrodite is reserved for very rare occurrence of both ovaries and testes in the same individual.)
Gender is a more complicated concept involving not only biology but also psychology and social/cultural factors. Every person has a combination of “male” and “female” traits: a spectrum of characteristics not simply polar opposites. There are or have been societies where sex roles varied; women planted the crops or routinely went to war or where the husband was the more “caring” parent.
Science is challenging, sometimes.
Marian Swinker
Winterville
A sonnet for Vladimir
Oh, I am the Dear Leader of genius,
whose guiding light is my friend, Vladimir.
He knows no falsehood too insidious
and knows to fuel his leadership with fear.
Vladimir, we need our world on its knees
and our shoes shining from our minions’ licks.
We need those who’ll praise our vulgarities
and who’ll accept as just our meanest tricks.
Dear Vlad, cast your shadow over the land.
Whate’er you might desire belongs to you,
no matter the blood that drips from your hand,
no matter what rubble you leave when through.
We know whate’er the circumstance might be,
always the most important thing is “me.”
C.B. Dilworth
Greenville