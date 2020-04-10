The State of North Carolina just made a huge step forward for fair elections. It will not help all voters but, still, can you believe North Carolina is offering online voter registration?
Making voter registration more accessible is especially important since the world is dealing with the coronavirus. It is not necessary to leave the comfort of your home. You can complete the form online through the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles. You must have a North Carolina drivers license or DMV-issued identification card. Registering online is critical and necessary at this time.
It’s easy! Please visit: https://payments.ncdot.gov and continue as a guest. Click on submit a voter registration application, and enter your driver license or DMV-issued identification card number, Social Security number and date of birth. You can register to vote, update your address or change party affiliation, but you are not allowed to change your name.
Your vote matters in November. Register, right away please.
Brenda Fairfax
Winterville
Life as we know it
We are familiar with the expression “big tent” that speaks to the inclusivity of any gathering or paradigm. And in our COVID19 world, we are becoming all too familiar with the concept of a “shrinking planet,” where there isn’t enough space for us to stand side by side yearning for peace, prosperity and good health.
Our present-day realities can create a mindset where some would bait us with a “we-against-them mentality.” That falls short of the dignity of humankind and keeps us away from problem solving. To be in this worldwide, high-risk situation, blame others, obfuscate, and not take a universal approach to problem-solving can be the hand that rocks our demise.
In Isaiah 56, we find the scripture, “My house will be called a house of prayer for all nations.” When Jesus threw the money changers out of the temple, it was a defining moment for us as a people, then and Now. We cannot demean others, traffic in faint praise or look to the power of money to know who we are or how we can survive.
We must listen with a discerning heart to anyone who wants to divide us by our politics, status, ethnicity, wealth or beliefs. These are age-old tricks of the weak and thin-skinned and will not get us to the shore of a happier time.
The river is wide and our boat is small. But packed into that boat, equally dependent on each other, is every member of planet earth. Let’s not pick fights, create enemies to our smaller selves, spew falsehoods, or waste resources. Instead, let us turn from the rhetoric of spite and turn to the seriousness of the moment, our better selves, the faith of our fathers, and the grace to endure and problem-solve.
Alison Lord Stuart
Greenville