Since it is now clear that the confederate monument at the Pitt County courthouse will be removed, I respectfully suggest that it be relocated to Cherry Hill Cemetery in Greenville. There it would reside in a more fitting place among Confederate dead. The original purpose to honor confederate dead would be satisfied in a more appropriate and private setting.
The Village of Yesteryear has been suggested as a place for the monument. I believe that this location would be objectionable to some who visit this more public place and we would be right back where we started with more removal demands.
Bruce Whitaker
Winterville
COVID distraction
What happened to George Floyd should not happen to anyone. But you know, the Chinese Communist Party is sitting back in their chairs smiling. The George Floyd incident has diverted the people’s attention away from the biological bomb they unleashed on the world.
Make no mistake about it, it was a bomb. The Chinese Communist Party does not care about human life. They only care about staying in power and dominating the world. They knew how contagious the virus was. That is why they shut down travel within China but allowed international flights to continue. They used their own people as a container with a destructive substance (COVID-19) and detonated it by sending the people out into the world with the virus.
Where are the worldwide protests against a government that has killed thousands of people across the world? This also makes me wonder, where is the money coming from to pay these people who continue to wreck havoc during the protests? They are not doing it for free.
Ed Diehl III
Winterville