Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NORTH CAROLINA... CONTENTNEA CREEK NEAR HOOKERTON AFFECTING GREENE...LENOIR AND PITT COUNTIES PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN AUTOMOBILES WHEN PEOPLE TRY TO DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. STAY TUNED TO DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO...LOCAL RADIO...MEDIA OR CABLE TV. && THE FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED FOR THE CONTENTNEA CREEK NEAR HOOKERTON. * FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 8 PM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 12.1 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 13.0 FEET. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY TOMORROW AFTERNOON AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 14.3 FEET BY SUNDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 13.0 FEET...MINOR FLOODING OF LOW LYING AREAS ADJACENT TO CREEK CAN BE EXPECTED. SEVERAL HOMES THREATENED BY WATER IN NORTHWEST GREENE COUNTY NEAR HWY 58. && FLD OBSERVED FORECAST 8PM; LOCATION STG STG DAY TIME THU FRI SAT; HOOKERTON 13 12.1 WED 08 PM 13.1 13.9 14.3