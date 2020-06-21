Demand justice, police reform
The Pitt County Branch of the NAACP is once again appalled by yet another unjustified and blatant killing of an African American at the hands of police. This time, it is Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta, Ga.
This happened even with increased scrutiny on police actions following killing of George Floyd, an African American man in Minneapolis. The arrest of the officer involved is not enough. The only justice that is relevant is a justice that leads to an end to these deadly moral and human rights violations against African Americans.
We are outraged by every one of these killings. We need to courageously continue our calls for justice. We need to stop the completely unwarranted killing of our brothers and sisters. We are done dying.
#WeAreDoneDying is an NAACP campaign aimed at exposing the gross and devastating inequities faced by people of color in the U.S. It is a platform empowering black and brown communities to take action against senseless killings of people of color. (More information can be found at www.naacp.org.)
The Pitt County NAACP welcomes all people of good will and with a heart for justice to join us in our reform efforts. People can share ideas by calling me at 252-814-9076. I also encourage everyone to share reform ideas with other groups in our community, such as church congregations, fraternities and sororities, and any other group people have membership in.
We need to all work together to address what is happening in our country.
Calvin Henderson
Winterville
Henderson is president of the Pitt County NAACP
Council needs teeth
For over 20 years, I have petitioned the Pitt County Board of Commissioners to enact an ordinance establishing a Pitt County Human Relations Council. In 1998, the honorable Commissioner Farney Moore — now deceased — was my lone supporter. Since then, my calls for such a council have fallen on deaf ears, though I was not the only voice crying in the wilderness. Now, it appears that the board has come to its senses and realizes the value of a countywide council in the wake of heinous police murders of unarmed black men at the hands of the police.
For the record, I do not support a feel-good council that focuses more on eating cookies and drinking tea than on the real issues involving discrimination, racism, and lack of tolerance and peaceful interactions among the citizens. The commissioners recently voted to enlarge the existing Greenville City Human Relations Council (HRC). As I have stated in the media repeatedly, all townships within Pitt County must be represented adequately. Hence, I prefer a Pitt County Human Relations Council rather than enlarging the existing one in Greenville.
The City of Greenville and the county have not gotten along well, historically. For example, there is controversy about whether the city would have too much control of the Economic Development Commission it was merged with city agencies. There are similar concerns about a joint HRC. Moreover, there are other turf battles that may present problems ahead.
The aforesaid HRC should have Fair Housing Act enforcement power as is the case with Durham City, Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Charlotte-Mecklenburg and Orange County HRCs. Such power means the council could investigate, conciliate, mitigate and litigate fair housing complaints. They could make recommendations to the city or county government. Finally, any HRC should welcome complaints about law enforcement regarding excessive force and racial profiling cases.
Keith Cooper
Greenville
Cooper is executive director of The Benevolence Corps and president of the Eastern NC Regional Association of Black Social Workers.
Germany offers lessons
I lived in Germany from 2012 to 2017. One aspect of German culture I came to admire is their clear-eyed, unblinking acknowledgment of the horrors and atrocities their fathers and grandfathers perpetrated on the world. You’d be hard-pressed to find a German who makes excuses for, or attempts to reinterpret the Nazi Regime or the communist German Democratic Republic.
Nearly all German school children make at least one field trip to a World War II concentration camp. Many of those camps have been preserved for historical and educational purposes. Commanding a full city block of prime downtown Berlin real estate, near the Brandenburg Gate and across the street from the U.S. Embassy, is the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe. Scores of Germans visit the Auschwitz and Treblinka concentration camps in neighboring Poland.
Also in Berlin, one can tour the old Stasi headquarters building. The feared Stasi secret police brutally terrorized East Germans into submission from 1945 to 1991. About a half mile of the old Berlin Wall still stands as a testament to repression and to the indomitable human struggle for freedom.
No schools, military bases or government buildings bear the names Adolph Hitler or Erich Honecker. There are no memorial statues commemorating Nazi or East German soldiers in town squares. Throughout Germany, however, there are plenty of reminders of those recent dark days, placed in their proper context, to help ensure those barbarisms never happen again.
Perhaps we Americans can learn a lesson from the Germans.
Steve Bows
Greenville
City should mandate masks
Gov. Cooper has recently said he is considering joining 13 other states in making public mask-wearing mandatory. The City of Greenville should join both Raleigh and Boone in preempting the state and implement a mandatory mask law. The efficacy of mask-wearing is clear. A recent study shows just how powerful mask-wearing can be.
The study ran a simple experiment with two groups of mice, one infected with COVID-19 and one healthy. Have a fan blow air from the infected group into the healthy group with no mask barrier; with a mask barrier over the infected group, simulating a sick person wearing a mask; and a mask barrier over the healthy group, simulating a healthy person wearing a mask.
The COVID-19 infection rate went from 67 percent in mice without any mask barrier to 17 percent in mice with a mask barrier over the infected — a 75 percent drop! And in mice with a mask over the healthy group, the infection rate was 33 percent — a 50 percent drop!
A CDC study took a retrospective look at the USS Roosevelt outbreak. The most effective strategy for reducing infections was wearing a mask! Eighty percent of sailors who didn’t wear a mask tested positive for COVID-19 while only 55 percent of sailors who wore a mask tested positive. Wearing a mask for personal protection reduced COVID-19 infections by about 33 percent. And that was in a contained environment with tons of unavoidable close contact.
There is also the case of two hairstylists in Missouri. They served 180 customers while infected. Yet, there were zero infections. How? Both wore a mask.
Contrary to conspiracy theories, masks are safe. They are worn by doctors every day and are commonly worn in entire countries. In exchange for mild discomfort, tens of thousands of lives would be saved nationwide. Greenville should help lead the way.
Roman Bilan
Greenville
Vidant, stick to mission
The horrible announcement that Vidant has decided to permanently close the Vidant Wellness Center in Greenville is a shock to the loyal and devoted employees as well as to the citizens of Eastern North Carolina, especially the senior community.
For many years, we have become a part of a close-knit family, as the “gym” is a daily routine to strive to stay fit and healthy. VWC provided well-rounded instruction and form training for seniors in exercise training and aquatic workouts.
The unique senior group classes brought joy to hard work and weight bearing movements as well as the advantage of yoga to offer the power to calm the mind and strengthen the body and dance to fill the sole with music.
In a snap of a finger, VWC was shut down due to inadequate and insufficient financial management.
I respectfully request Vidant find competent fiscal managers who know not to overspend, and reconsider its position of closing the Greenville VWC and hold true to your “mission statement.”
Roger and Ruth Kemp
Greenville