Change is necessary
I am an octogenarian. My life spans nine decades. I have witnessed the after-effects of the Great Depression. I have lived through stagnations, inflations and recessions. That’s what happens in a capitalist culture.
I’ve experienced six “wars,” depending on how “war” is defined. I’ve survived through the Cold War, the threat of communism and nuclear bomb annihilation. I served in the military for seven years (two active, five reserves) during the Vietnam War era. I worked 38 years as an educator, retired in 2002.
I have been married twice: the first for 27 years, the second for 34. I have six adult children from the first union, five now in their 50s and one in his 60s. They have blessed me with 17 grandchildren, and they have given me five great-grandchildren, which I hope is still expanding.
Why the autobiography? Because, for the first time in my life, I am afraid — afraid for myself, my wife, my entire family and the United States of America.
Never in all my days have I felt such visceral fear as in the last two years following the election of Joe Biden as president. I sensed it growing and have been sending up warning flares over the last six years that the terrorists are here, and communism or socialism is becoming the countenance of the country.
Don’t you feel it in your pocketbook/savings? Isn’t it worse than the four years under the Trump administration?
The power elite, the power mongers in our government have taken over and are steering us “sheeple” over the cliff to our economic demise. Why? Simply because they have the power and they can.
Under our republic form of democracy, we can enervate the power. We can finish the work President Trump started by draining the swamp.
Vote for change!
John R. Cleary
Winterville
Right is wrong
This is not the most important election in our nation’s history. This is the most consequential election and never have the consequences been more sharply clear.
Election 2022 will determine if we are a democratic republic that continues to aspire to our nation’s founding principles and documents. One side maintains that allegiance. The other has descended into toxic and vile rhetoric and agenda that harkens to something that is not America.
There are some in that camp who appear less fervent, but their agenda is of the same color and stripe. I wish this were a really bad movie, but it is real, and it is frightening. Democracy is on the ballot. This nation will be a democracy or not.
The candidates for Senate make our choices clear. One side has a message that rings as clearly as the liberty bell, for those who can hear it. Those who can’t hear it are following a narcissistic Pied Piper and his proud clanging band to a land that is not what they think it is.
One candidate stands firm on a bedrock of intelligence, integrity and dignity with a commitment to moving our state and nation forward for all people as the Founders envisioned. She represents what is noble. Follow that path down the entire ballot and we preserve America.
The other candidate is manipulative of the vulnerabilities of those who want to bring back the past. That side plays upon and rallies the ugliest of racist and misogynistic impulses turned into a campaign platform. He represents what is ignoble.
I choose an optimistic outcome for our future. The good, the decent, the best of our nature, “our better angels,” will prevail. We can build a civil, caring society. Our republic will survive.
Yoshi Newman
Greenville